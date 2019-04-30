Home Cities Hyderabad

29-year-old dies during gym workout in Hyderabad's SR Nagar

The deceased was identified as Aditya, a resident of SR Nagar, who was a regular customer of Golden Gym. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 29-year-old man died during a gym work out  in SR Nagar police limits on Monday. The police have registered a case of suspicious death, following a medico-legal case reported by a hospital. The deceased was identified as Aditya, a resident of SR Nagar, who was a regular customer of Golden Gym. 

The gym operators reportedly told the police that, on Monday Aditya had developed certain unknown health complications, following which he collapsed on the ground while working out at the gym. 
Insufficient diet and excessive workout might have caused the death, say police. 

