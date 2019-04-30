Home Cities Hyderabad

Agri entrepreneurs felicitated

Niranjan Reddy lauded the efforts of the agri input industry. Afterwards, he announced agri awards.

Published: 30th April 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Arif Anees
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The annual agri-business summit and agri awards event was held at Park Hyatt in the city on April 27. Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy took part as the chief guest. The event kicked off with a dance performance reflecting Indian culture. Later, a panel discussion on ‘Role of agri input industry in doubling farmers’ income’ moderated by ITC director Siva Kumar was held.

Niranjan Reddy lauded the efforts of the agri input industry. Afterwards, he announced agri awards.
The awards included categories such as ‘Company of the Year’ bagged by Insecticides India, ‘Best startup’ which went to IFFCO MC Crop Science, ‘Best Field Crop Seeds Company’ awarded to Siri Seeds, ‘Emerging Novel Nutrient Company’ bagged by Prathista Industries and Nova Agritech.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp