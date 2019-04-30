Agri entrepreneurs felicitated

Arif Anees By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The annual agri-business summit and agri awards event was held at Park Hyatt in the city on April 27. Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy took part as the chief guest. The event kicked off with a dance performance reflecting Indian culture. Later, a panel discussion on ‘Role of agri input industry in doubling farmers’ income’ moderated by ITC director Siva Kumar was held.

Niranjan Reddy lauded the efforts of the agri input industry. Afterwards, he announced agri awards.

The awards included categories such as ‘Company of the Year’ bagged by Insecticides India, ‘Best startup’ which went to IFFCO MC Crop Science, ‘Best Field Crop Seeds Company’ awarded to Siri Seeds, ‘Emerging Novel Nutrient Company’ bagged by Prathista Industries and Nova Agritech.