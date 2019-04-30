Eldest daughter remains with dad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A high drama unfolded at the Bharosa centre here on Monday with Vasista, son of former HC judge Noothi Ram Mohan Rao, and his wife N Sindhu Sharma arguing over the custody of their three-year-old daughter. After nearly a daylong protest outside the residence of Ram Mohan Rao on Sunday, Sindhu managed to get the custody of her younger daughter, one-and-half-year-old Srividya, with the intervention by police.

Sindhu has been demanding the arrest of her husband and her in-laws for harassing her for dowry.

Hours after Sindhu and her family members staged a protest in front of Ram Mohan Rao’s residence, the retired judge’s family have agreed to talk to Sindhu and her family members in the presence of child line staff for taking custody of their daughter.

“They (family members of Sindhu and Vasista) had discussions over giving custody of their three-year-old daughter to Sindhu. Vasista had argument with his wife and her family members. Later, he forcibly took away the child,” said Sindhu’s counsel Srinivas Maadugula.

A scuffle took place between family members of Vasista and Sindhu after Vasista tried to leave the place along with his daughter. Sindhu’s kin detained Vasista’s vehicle but he, however, drove away along with his daughter.

Sindhu’s family stated that they would take a legal course.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police, who registered cases under 498 (a) and other Sections, are likely to serve notices on Ram Mohan Rao’s family members.