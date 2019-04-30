GHMC hopeful of launching online TDR bank soon

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is in the process of finalising online Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) bank in a month or two. The Pune-based agency Softech Engineers Pvt Ltd is preparing the document report. The agency is working with GHMC, HMDA and other departments relating to issuing online building applications through Development Permission Management System (DPMS). All the data relating to TDR certificates will be put online on GHMC website where interested persons can purchase TDR certificates.

The agency to whom the work was entrusted would submit a detailed report next month, before creating online TDR land bank. GHMC would study the report and if any changes are to be made, it will ask the agency to make them, GHMC Chief City Planner S Devender Reddy told Express.

To create confidence among property owners and persons holding TDR certificates, GHMC wants to establish TDR bank online, where interested persons can purchase the TDR certificates and corporation will act as a coordinating body between TDR sellers and buyers. Nearly 1,000 property owners who lost their lands for road widening and for other public infrastructure projects have availed TDR certificates.

TDR is made available for certain additional built-up area in lieu of the area relinquished or surrendered by the land owner, so that he can use extra built-up area or transfer it to another for a sum.There are not many takers for TDR certificates as it was found to be unattractive by property losers in road widening and other projects which is why the State government is relaxing the existing rules to create demand for TDR.

At present, with a TDR only one additional floor is allowed. The proposals were already forwarded to the State government to allow two additional floors with TDR over the normal permissible floors without insisting on additional setbacks. Issuing TDR certificate will reduce the burden on the civic bodies as the compensation runs into few hundred crore rupees.

Instead of cash compensation for land acquisition, the government wants to promote TDR by giving them certificates that will allow people to construct additional built-up area across the city. If the owner is not able to use the built-up area, he can transfer the rights to a third party by selling the TDR certificate. The third person with the TDR certificate can construct additional floor.