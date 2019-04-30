Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC hopeful of launching online TDR bank soon

The initiative is one of State government’s many attempts to increase attractiveness of Transfer of Development Rights among land owners in the city

Published: 30th April 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building. (Express Photo)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is in the process of finalising online Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) bank in a month or two. The Pune-based agency Softech Engineers Pvt Ltd is preparing the document report. The agency is working with GHMC, HMDA and other departments relating to issuing online building applications through Development Permission Management System (DPMS). All the data relating to TDR certificates will be put online on GHMC website where interested persons can purchase TDR certificates. 

The agency to whom the work was entrusted would submit a detailed report next month, before creating online TDR land bank. GHMC would study the report and if any changes are to be made, it will ask the agency to make them, GHMC Chief City Planner S Devender Reddy told Express.    

To create confidence among property owners and persons holding TDR certificates, GHMC wants to establish TDR bank online, where interested persons can purchase the TDR certificates and corporation will act as a coordinating body between TDR sellers and buyers. Nearly 1,000 property owners who lost their lands for road widening and for other public infrastructure projects have availed TDR certificates. 

TDR is made available for certain additional built-up  area in lieu of the area relinquished or surrendered by the land owner, so that he can use extra built-up area or transfer it to another for a sum.There are not many takers for TDR certificates as it was found to be unattractive by property losers in road widening and other projects which is why the State government is relaxing the existing rules to create demand for TDR.

At present, with a TDR only one additional floor is allowed. The proposals were already forwarded to the State government to allow two additional floors with TDR over the normal permissible floors without insisting on additional setbacks. Issuing TDR certificate will reduce the burden on the civic bodies as the compensation runs into few hundred crore rupees.

Instead of cash compensation for land acquisition, the government wants to promote TDR by giving them certificates that will allow people to construct additional built-up area across the city.  If  the owner is not able to use the built-up area, he can transfer the rights to a third party by selling the TDR certificate. The third person with the TDR certificate can construct additional floor. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp