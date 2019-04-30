Hyderabad woman kills husband with partner’s help, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chaitanyapuri police on Monday arrested a woman and her partner for allegedly killing her husband. The woman, Vijaya with the help of her partner Kishan killed her husband Shankar by making him consume alcohol laced with poison on Sunday.

According to police, Vijaya was having an affair with Kishan, a friend of Shankar for more than a year. On Sunday night Kishan called Shankar’s nephew and informed him that Shankar died of an electric shock. His family members rushed to Shankar’s house and found him dead. Suspecting something fishy, they approached the police.Police apprehended Vijaya and Kishan and on interrogation found that the duo had killed Shankar.