 I-T dept to look into tax exemptions for NGOs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Raising an alarm over the huge amount of exemptions from charitable organisations, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions) Pramod Kumar Gupta, said that the department will be taking a closer look at the issue. Speaking on the sidelines of ‘Outreach Programme on Taxation of Charitable Organisations’, Gupta said, “These exempted entities receive large amounts of money. These groups include NGOs and exempted companies.”

“And we are exempting a huge sum of money, amounting to `25 lakh crore. But at the same time, we find many of these NGOs do not fulfil their aims. For instance, if you are a trust, and if you are running a school, there are certain conditions you have to fulfil,” he said.

He said that I-T department will be taking it up as a “major focus” issue this year. Gupta said, “Till date, we were not going harsh on them. All I want to say is that we are exempting them from paying a lot of tax. This year, we are going to take a close look at it.”

The I-T department releases a central action plan every year, generally on July 1. The major focus areas are included in this plan. Gupta is the chairman of the committee that is entrusted with the task of coming up with this plan.