Home Cities Hyderabad

 I-T dept to look into tax exemptions for NGOs

The I-T department releases a central action plan every year, generally on July 1.

Published: 30th April 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax

Composition scheme taxpayers will now file GSTR-4 annually by April 30 for the previous financial year ending March 31.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Raising an alarm over the huge amount of exemptions from charitable organisations, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions) Pramod Kumar Gupta, said that the department will be taking a closer look at the issue. Speaking on the sidelines of ‘Outreach Programme on Taxation of Charitable Organisations’, Gupta said, “These exempted entities receive large amounts of money. These groups include NGOs and exempted companies.” 

“And we are exempting a huge sum of money, amounting to `25 lakh crore. But at the same time, we find many of these NGOs do not fulfil their aims. For instance, if you are a trust, and if you are running a school, there are certain conditions you have to fulfil,” he said. 

He said that I-T department will be taking it up as a “major focus” issue this year. Gupta said, “Till date, we were not going harsh on them. All I want to say is that we are exempting them from paying a lot of tax. This year, we are going to take a close look at it.” 

The I-T department releases a central action plan every year, generally on July 1. The major focus areas are included in this plan. Gupta is the chairman of the committee that is entrusted with the task of coming up with this plan. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp