‘Let’s inspire kids to take up farming’

Sheetal Pais By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a view to broaden the knowledge of the latest trends in agricultural industry, a session on ‘Revolutionary changes in Agriculture Education’ was held at Indira Priyadharshini Auditorium, Nampally recently.

Organised by Guru Kashi University (GKU), the event’s guests included GKU director Dr Ashwini Sethi, Maestro Dynamics CEO Bhavan Reddy, Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University director Dr G Lakshmi Kantha Reddy, Kravis Aqua MD Viswanadha Raju, among others.

Dr G Lakshmi Kantha Reddy stressed upon the need to consider the benefits and drawbacks while implementing changes in the agricultural field. He took the example of how mechanised farming had destroyed the bi-products of farming. Viswanadha Raju said his primary motivation was to inspire children into farming. The talks also featured on letting students explore new organic methods of farming for eco-friendly existence.