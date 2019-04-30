Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Reddys are the Punjabis of Hyderabad’s fashion’

The designers will get an exclusive opportunity to showcase at INIFD Launchpad during LFWeek.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Deepali Jain, Fashion Design Student of INIFD, Himayathnagar  and Srishti Agarwal, Interior Designer from INIFD, Hi-tech City were selected to showcase their designs and talent at Lakme Fashion Week from Hyderabad zone.

Deepali was chosen in a live voting process for her design concept “Cool at School”.  The design is the outcome of my dream to wear fashionable and cool uniforms during the school days. When everything is trendy, why can’t school inform be a designer wear, she asks. Srishti, an interior design student was voted as winner for her concept Industrial Fashion. Both will showcase their talent at Lakme Fashion Week to be held later in this year.

The designers will get an exclusive opportunity to showcase at INIFD Launchpad during LFWeek. Fashion journo present at the event, Shefalee Vasudev exclaimed “Reddys are Punjabis of Hyderabad,” while talking about one of the panelists Anushree Reddy, a top designer. Participating in the talk, Anushree said being a designer is a challenge. The product is dynamic in this industry. It changes every day. She told the 400-plus gathering of designers gathered from various cities in the country to be original in their designs. “Develop your own and unique style,” she added.

