Hyderabad pollution: ‘We’ve got a plan’

HYDERABAD: It's no news that air, water -- both surface and ground -- and soil at several places in Hyderabad have brutally been rendered toxic due to decades of pollution. Fortunately, all thanks to directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has formulated several ‘action plans’ in a step -- and a first one at that -- towards tackling this crisis and restoring environmental standards in these regions.

These action plans are aimed at restoring the environmental qualities at three highly polluted industrial areas -- Kukatpally, Kattedan and the Patancheru-Bollaram industrial corridor -- and also towards the rejuvenation of polluted stretches on the rivers Musi and Nakkavagu. It may be mentioned here that these action plans are formulated in accordance with directions issued in December last year by the NGT with regard to two separate ongoing cases, both of which were taken up suo motu by the tribunal.

In one of the cases, the NGT had directed all State governments to devise a plan of action to manage for all identified polluted industrial clusters. These could be areas that were earlier identified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as ‘critically polluted’, according to the Comprehensive Environmental Pollution Index (CEPI) scoring. They could also include other areas which were not listed in particular by the Board but have been identified as polluted.

From the entire State of Telangana, the TSPCB has made action plans only for the Patancheru-Bollaram cluster which was earlier identified as a critically polluted area according to CEPI scoring, along with two other regions, namely, Kukatpally and Kattedan. However, there are other areas as well in the State, especially in Nalgonda district, that are highly polluted. Choutuppal and others areas are in serious need of restoration.

In the second case, the NGT had issued directions to all states to form a River Rejuvenation Committee (RRC) for undertaking the restoration of polluted river stretches in the country. The RRC was directed to prepare action plans in order to look into the various aspects of river conservation, such as, identification of pollution sources, functioning of STPs/ETPs/CETP, sewage generated in catchment areas of polluted river stretches, among others.

The NGT had clearly stated that the Chief Secretaries of all states would personally be made accountable if the directions were not followed. While the action plans are in place now, it is to be seen if the TRS-led government, which has promised to take measures in tackling the pollution problem in Hyderabad, will provide the requisite support for the successful execution of the same.

A peek into the plan

The action plans devised for the three highly-polluted regions, namely, Patancheru-Bollaram cluster, Kukatpally and Kattedan, are almost the same. They have been divided into short/medium term and long-term for environmental parameters like improvement of air, water and soil, along with timelines for their implementation.

Apart from the regular monitoring of industries for pollution emissions, the action plans for these three regions also include ensuring continuous operation of multi-stage scrubbers in industrial units, better road infrastructure, enforcement of construction and demolition waste, construction of Sewage Treatment Plants in the upstream of water bodies, upgradation of effluent treatment plants, ensure Zero Liquid Discharge systems, storage of hazardous waste above the ground, restrictions on groundwater extractions, are among others.

For the improvement of polluted stretches on Musi and Nakkavagu rivers, the action plans have prescribed measures, such as, district-wise estimation of total sewage generation and existing treatment capacities, quantum of disposal of sewage presently through drains in sewage treatment capacity, diversion of sewage generated from villages/town, checking encroachments, and supply of potable water to communities.