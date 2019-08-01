3-year-old sexually assaulted by distant relative in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her distant relative at Shanthi Nagar under the limits of Mailardevpally police station.

The incident happened on Tuesday, but came to light when the victim’s mother filed a complaint on Wednesday. According to police, the accused Raju (25) picked up the girl from an Anganwadi centre in the afternoon and took her to an isolated place, where he allegedly sexually assaulted the child.

The Mailardevpally police have nabbed the accused.