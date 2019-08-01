50 black spots on Hyderabad roads identified

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The traffic policemen are now studying the black spots of specific roads in the city, along with the engineers, in a bid to reduce the number of accidents and deaths. A black spot is a stretch of 500 metres of road where accidents have occurred over the years. At least 50 such black spots have been identified.

The exercise was done on a campaign mode on Wednesday, with several traffic policemen joined by engineers from the traffic cell. “Several accidents are caused by negligence of drivers, but some also occur due to engineering faults with the road. We are trying to rectify these and bring them to the notice of municipality, NH and R&B authorities for resolving the same,” noted Babu Rao, DCP, Hyderabad Traffic Police

The drive comes days after a multi-level meeting between various departments and traffic department was held. The analysis of these black spots have begun.