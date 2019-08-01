Home Cities Hyderabad

50 black spots on Hyderabad roads identified

The drive comes days after a multi-level meeting between various departments and traffic department was held.

Published: 01st August 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

A black spot is a stretch of 500 metres of road where accidents have occurred over the years.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The traffic policemen are now studying the black spots of specific roads in the city, along with the engineers, in a bid to reduce the number of accidents and deaths. A black spot is a stretch of 500 metres of road where accidents have occurred over the years. At least 50 such black spots have been identified.

The exercise was done on a campaign mode on Wednesday, with several traffic policemen joined by engineers from the traffic cell. “Several accidents are caused by negligence of drivers, but some also occur due to engineering faults with the road. We are trying to rectify these and bring them to the notice of municipality, NH and R&B authorities for resolving the same,” noted Babu Rao, DCP, Hyderabad Traffic Police

The drive comes days after a multi-level meeting between various departments and traffic department was held. The analysis of these black spots have begun.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad roads Hyderabad accidents black spots
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp