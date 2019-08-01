Home Cities Hyderabad

Bringing vegetables to life

Old City resident Javed carves intricate designs from brinjals, beetroots, spring onions, etc., held together by toothpicks

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was after a year of getting married that Syed Majeedullah Javed incurred huge losses in his appliances business. With no other means of earning a livelihood, he turned to God for help. He believes that it was in reply to his prayers that he was gifted the skill of carving vegetables.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, American President Donald Trump and the White House are among the figurines and structures that Javed can carve out from a ‘Bangalore’ radish (a variety of large radishes) with a no-frill kitchen knife.

“I used to sell appliances that chop vegetables, but incurred losses in the business. Once when I had set up my shop, a person came and admired the vegetables I had cut and suggested that I could work as a salad chopper during weddings. I liked the suggestion and soon started working at weddings. In this manner, I slowly learned the art of vegetable carving. It’s a God-given gift to me.”

Brinjals, beetroots, spring onions – all come to life under Javed’s persuasive knife. He also specialises in recreating a marriage ceremony with vegetables. He makes the grooms from radishes and carrots and borrows the magenta of beetroot to make the traditional attire of the brides.

There is even a traditional marriage procession in which the blushing bride is carried in a palki along with a joyous baraat. Pretty white flowers bloom in a minute from spring onion bulbs.

“Once the owner of Hotel Basera asked me if I could make a wedding procession for his daughter’s marriage, and I obliged. I now include this for every marriage function contract that I get. It takes me half an hour to make one figure. The whole set-up remains fresh for 10-12 hours.”

Javed’s vegetable decorations seem to be a good idea at this age when many millennials are going for eco-friendly marriages. No dyes are used in Javed’s work and the structures are held together by toothpicks.
However, Javed rues that his art has few admirers in the city, and he finds it difficult to make both ends meet. “I found more admirers for my work in Mumbai than in Hyderabad,” he said.
Javed can be contacted on 9346640033.

— Kakoli Mukherjee
kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com
@KakoliMukherje2

