Government Ayurveda Hospital stir turns ugly after female protesters‘manhandled’ by cops

In the video, the constable can be seen pinching the woman under her arm as she screamed in pain. The police have identified the man as Parmesh, a constable from the Charminar Police Station.

A police constable in plain clothes, misbehaved with the protesting Ayurvedic house surgeons at Ayurvedic Hospital, when they stopped the vehicle of Ayush Commissioner during their protest at Charminar on Wednesday I Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Charminar witnessed a clash between hundreds of police personnel and students of Government Ayurveda Hospital on Wednesday, as the students continued their week-long protest against the shifting of the Ayurveda Hospital to the Erragadda Hospital.

The clash took a further ugly turn when one of the female protesters was manhandled by a male police constable, who was in his civil clothes during the time of the incident. In the video, the constable can be seen pinching the woman under her arm as she screamed in pain. The police have identified the man as Parmesh, a constable from the Charminar Police Station.

The female student who was manhandled by the constable, choosing to remain anonymous, said, “The director of the Department of Ayush, had promised to meet us and talk about our demands a week back, but failed to do so. So we went to meet her at the hospital at Charminar, where she again refused to speak with us. So we started a dharna by sitting in front of her vehicle. The dharna mostly constituted of female students. When we refused to move, the police including female constables dragged us out from the spot. However, there were men who were inappropriately touching and dragging us out. That is when we started shouting and lashing out.”

ALSO READ: Unani college students in Hyderabad vandalise government Ayurveda Hospital

The students started a dharna at around 11:30 am in front of the Government Nizamia General Hospital, demanding answers from Dr VS Varshini, regarding conflicting information passed on to the students of both Ayurveda and Unani colleges.

The Ayurveda department was asked to temporarily shift to Erragadda until renovation work was completed in Charminar, however, the Unani college students claim that the wards of the Ayurveda college were to be handed over to Unani department to use as classrooms after 100 students from Al Arif Unani College were shifted to Government Nizamia Unanni College.

