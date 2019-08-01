Hajipur village rape-murder cases: Rachakonda police file chargesheets against accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police investigating the serial rape and murder cases of minor girls reported at Hajipur village, Bhongir district during April 2019, have filed three chargesheets against the accused Marri Srinivas Reddy at a court in Nalgonda.

Srinivas abducted three girls under the pretext of offering them a lift, raped and killed them, and dumped their bodies in an abandoned agricultural well.

DCP Bhongir K Narayana Reddy said, the investigation in this case was completed and chargesheets were filed before POCSO court Nalgonda on Wednesday.

Police have collected scientific evidence like FSL reports, technical evidence like his mobile location and eye witnesses accounts, while framing the charges against Srinivas.