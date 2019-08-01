Sighting of leopard sparks panic in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A leopard-spotted at Pragathi Nagar in Kukatpally in the wee hours of Wednesday, created panic among the residents.

A video shot by some residents living in apartments has gone viral which shows the silhouette of an unidentified animal leaping from one boulder to another and alerted the forest officials. As the video was not very clear, the forest officials could not determine what creature was based on the video.

The forest department officials could not find any proof of leopard in the form of pug marks but collected cat samples from the boulders, which indicate a possible presence of jungle cat in the region.

However, the presence of leopard has also not been completely ruled out. When contacted, Medchal District Forest Officer, Sudhakar Reddy told Express, “The forest range officer visited the spot where the animal was sighted.