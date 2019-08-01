Home Cities Hyderabad

Sighting of leopard sparks panic in Hyderabad

A leopard spotted at Pragathi Nagar in Kukatpally in the wee hours of Wednesday, created panic among the residents.

Published: 01st August 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A leopard-spotted at Pragathi Nagar in Kukatpally in the wee hours of Wednesday, created panic among the residents.

A video shot by some residents living in apartments has gone viral which shows the silhouette of an unidentified animal leaping from one boulder to another and alerted the forest officials. As the video was not very clear, the forest officials could not determine what creature was based on the video.

The forest department officials could not find any proof of leopard in the form of pug marks but collected cat samples from the boulders, which indicate a possible presence of jungle cat in the region.

However, the presence of leopard has also not been completely ruled out. When contacted, Medchal District Forest Officer, Sudhakar Reddy told Express, “The forest range officer visited the spot where the animal was sighted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kukatpally Pragathi Nagar leopard in city
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp