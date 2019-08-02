Home Cities Hyderabad

Blind students yet to get laptops they were promised by Telangana Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation

More than a year since the launch of the scheme, seven out of nine applications remain pending; officials cite lack of funds as the reason for the delay.
 

Published: 02nd August 2019 05:21 AM

Students in Telangana Vikalangula Co-operative Corporation ( Photo | Screengrab)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has been more than a year since the Telangana Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation (TVCC) announced the decision to supply laptops to visually-impaired students. Applications poured in, but not to much avail. The corporation continues to make the beneficiaries wait, claiming that they did not have the budget to sanction the laptops. 

Durgam Suresh, a visually-impaired student, had come to the district TVCC office from Kasimbouli village of Moinabad Mandal. Pursuing a bachelor’s degree in social sciences, the first-year student has no means to buy a laptop on his own. “A laptop would help me study better. I could even listen to digital books. I hope that my application gets approved at least by the time I reach my final year,” he wishes.

The corporation had received nine applications in the last year alone. Out of this, seven still remain pending. Though it has been more than a year since they launched the scheme, the corporation has sanctioned only two laptops so far. The authorities state lack of funds as the reason for the pending applications. The TVCC district office is only authorised to receive the applications and forward it to the State-level office. A committee will then be formed to approve the applications. 

When contacted, N Mothi, District Welfare Officer of Department for Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens, said that she had taken charge just a week ago. “I was not aware that seven applications were pending. We will see to it that the laptops are bestowed to the beneficiaries at least by Independence Day this year,” she said.

