Businessman and children foil cab driver's kidnap attempt on them from Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an alleged kidnap bid at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, a cabbie's attempt to scoot away with city-based businessman along with his family was foiled when the passengers forcefully alighted from the vehicle.

The businessman along with his family, including three children landed at the airport from Mumbai on Friday morning. While a few of them boarded one cab, the businessman and children were waiting for another cab.

Meanwhile, a cab approached them with the driver claiming it to be the vehicle which they have booked for. After they boarded the vehicle, the started off without taking the OTP, which is the usual process. Before leaving the airport road, one of the driver's friends also boarded the vehicle.

According to the businessman, the driver and his friend did not respond to their queries and went ahead. As they protested, they pulled the vehicle off the road, dumped the luggage on the road and sped away. However, the family members managed to get hold of the driver's friend, as the driver along with the vehicle fled from the spot.

The victim later approached the Airport Police and lodged a 'kidnap' complaint with them, who have launched a hunt for the cab driver. Further investigation is underway.