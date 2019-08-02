English and Foreign Languages University begins induction programme for freshers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As mandated by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, launched a 6-day Deeksharambh-Student Induction Programme (SIP) at the university, on Thursday.

Prof E Suresh Kumar, the vice-chancellor, inaugurated the induction programme aimed at acclimatising freshers with new surroundings and orienting students to various courses and programmes that the university offers.