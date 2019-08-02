Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner assures complete capping works of dumping yard

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The capping works at Jawaharnagar dumping yard should be completed as per the time frame, GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore said and directed Ramky Enviro Engineers, the agency managing the dump yard to speed up the works.

Reviewing the capping works, and other related issues with Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI), the Director-General, B Kalyan Chakravarthy and GHMC officials on Thursday, the Commissioner said that the capping works that are taken up here is one the biggest in the country and instructed the agency to complete the work as per the timelines. Due to incessant rains in the last few days, works got affected, however, the agency has pressed 300 workers at the site for completing the works.

