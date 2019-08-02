Home Cities Hyderabad

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner assures complete capping works of dumping yard

The capping works at Jawaharnagar dumping yard should be completed as per the time frame, GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore said and directed Ramky Enviro Engineers, the agency managing the dump yard

Published: 02nd August 2019 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore

GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore at press conference in Hyderabad (File Photo| EPS,R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The capping works at Jawaharnagar dumping yard should be completed as per the time frame, GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore said and directed Ramky Enviro Engineers, the agency managing the dump yard to speed up the works. 

Reviewing the capping works, and other related issues with  Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI), the Director-General, B Kalyan Chakravarthy and GHMC officials on Thursday,  the Commissioner said that the capping works that are taken up here is one the biggest in the country and instructed the agency to complete the work as per the timelines. Due to incessant rains in the last few days, works got affected, however, the agency has pressed 300 workers at the site for completing the works.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jawaharnagar dumping yard GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore Ramky Enviro Engineers EPTRI
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp