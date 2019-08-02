Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation seals six bars for flouting norms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sealed as many as six bars, restaurants and cafes located in Jubilee Hills on Thursday for blatantly flouting rules and regulations.

GHMC Zonal Commissioner, Khairatabad zone, Musharraf Ali Faruqui told Express that six establishments sealed Le Vantage Cafe Bar, Juri Cafe and Bar, Zehn On 10 Hyderabad, TOT Night Club, Farzi cafe and The Boutique Bar, all located in Jubilee Hills.

These were running unauthorisedly, without any parking, no fire safety measures and without any valid trade licenses. He said stringent action will be taken against establishments violating the rules.