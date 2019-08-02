HMWS&SB submit proposal to lay water lines in 654 colonies on ORR

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has proposed to extend the water supply infrastructure to as many as 654 residential colonies at an estimated cost of Rs 586 crore.

These residential colonies, townships and newly opened layouts which sprung up within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch have no adequate drinking water distribution pipelines leading to severe water problems.

This project will be completed next month. The proposed project is not covered under the ongoing annuity project of providing water supply to ORR villages covering 184 habitations and seven municipalities costing Rs 756 crore. The HMWS&SB has prepared a detailed report for the water supply project to the extended colonies, new habitations as well as layouts and submitted the same to the State Government a few days ago for sanctioning the project.

Speaking to Express, HMWS&SB Director (Projects-2), D Sridhar Babu said the State Government directed them to submit the proposal for providing water supply services to all the uncovered housing colonies, habitations, and extended areas of ORR villages.

In the proposed project, the 1,094 km of pipelines need to be laid with the construction of eleven water reservoirs of a total capacity of 28.50 ml capacity. Of the total cost of the project, Rs 475 crore is earmarked for construction of reservoirs, Rs 35 crore for laying of distribution networks in extended areas on villages, Rs 475 crore for townships and colonies.