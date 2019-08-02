Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Constable gets suspended for pinching medical student

After an internal probe into the matter, the Commissioner issued orders to suspend the constable.

Published: 02nd August 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 01:05 PM

Police, Crime

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after police constable Paramesh inappropriately pinched a medical student during a protest at Charminar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday issued orders to suspend him. A video of the constable misbehaving with the woman student while dispersing protestors at Charminar went viral on social media on Wednesday. It invited widespread criticism from netizens. 

After an internal probe into the matter, the Commissioner issued orders to suspend the constable. He also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police to inquire into the issue and submit a report on the same.
No comment on clashTension prevailed at the office of the director of Department of Ayush, Dr VS Varsini, on Thursday, after the media arrived at the Indian Institute of Health Family Welfare for a press meet based on an invitation purportedly sent by miscreants on WhatsApp.

Shocked at seeing media persons, she threatened to take action against them for disrupting her personal space. After stating that she had not invited the press, she vehemently refused to comment on the clashes between the students of the Department of Ayush and Unani, regarding the shifting of Government Ayurveda Hospital from Charminar to Erragadda on Wednesday. 

