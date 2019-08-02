Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad local court gives exemplary punishments to reckless commuters

The Driving Licence (DL) of two persons from the city who were found driving under the influence of alcohol were cancelled permanently by a local court here on Thursday.

Court Hammer, judgement, order

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Driving Licence (DL) of two persons from the city who were found driving under the influence of alcohol were cancelled permanently by a local court here on Thursday. Similarly, DLs of as many as 60 persons were suspended for a period ranging from one month to six years after the court found them guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol. Of them, two persons got their DLs suspended for six years, whereas three DLs were suspended for one month.

As many as 480 persons were found drunk driving by Hyderabad police in the month of July and have been sentenced to imprisonment by 3rd and 4th Metropolitan Magistrate Courts, Nampally. Charge sheets were filed against a total of 2,815 persons found driving under the influence of alcohol. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 61,35,400 on traffic violators. Those sentenced to imprisonment were sent to Chanchalguda jail. In addition, ten violators of driving without DLs were also jailed. 

While only one person was sent to jail for ten days, the rest of the violators were awarded imprisonment for one day to seven days. As many as 257 out of 480 were awarded “till the rising of the court”.Anil Kumar, additional commissioner of Police (traffic), Hyderabad, said that the persons convicted in drunken drive and other cases may face difficulties in getting government jobs, passport, etc. 

