Hyderabad Police arrests drunk engineering student for killing woman, injuring her nephew

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police arrested an engineering student, who was allegedly involved in the accident that killed a woman and critically injured her nephew on Tuesday at Petbasheerabad.

The accused Divyasai (20) stepped on the accelerator pedal mistaking it for the brake and lost control of the wheel, found police. He did not have a driving license and was not under the effect of alcohol, they said. Police are likely to take action on the car rental agency that rented out the vehicle to Divyasai without a valid driving license.

Udayagiri Sridevi died and her nephew Kedarnath suffered fractures in the accident. Divyasai and his friend Harivardhan, who was in the car along with him, fled from the spot. According to police, 10 special teams were deputed to nab the driver.

Police found that Divyasai and Harivardhan were residents of Dulapally and studying at St Peter’s Engineering College. The duo had rented an SUV for a birthday party on Tuesday evening.