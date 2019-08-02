Home Cities Hyderabad

Missing SSC student found after 32 hrs in Kamareddy

According to police, P Anand Kumar’s father P Sudhakar had scolded him for not completing his homework and warned him of consequences.

Published: 02nd August 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Anand Kumar, who went missing

Anand Kumar, who went missing (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AN SSC student of Dilsukhnagar Public School  (DPS)in Badangpet, who had gone missing on Wednesday morning, was found at the Kamareddy Railway Station on Thursday — 32 hours later. 

The boy who was reportedly travelling on a Mumbai-bound train got down at the station and called his father from a passenger’s mobile phone. Later, police teams got to the station along with the boy’s relatives in Kamareddy. Post counselling, the boy was handed over to his family. 

According to police, P Anand Kumar’s father P Sudhakar had scolded him for not completing his homework and warned him of consequences. Allegedly upset over this, the boy ran away. His parents approached Meerpet police the same night and lodged a complaint. Search teams were deputed immediately to trace the boy.

