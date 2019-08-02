Telangana Junior Doctors Association to boycott emergency services

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a drastic turn of events, junior doctors from the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) will boycott all emergency medical services from Friday across all government hospitals in the State in protest against the National Medical Commission Bill of 2019.

This development comes in addition to the boycott of elective services by junior doctors for the past two days. TJUDA said that the step was taken to support the ongoing nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Doctors across the country are protesting against the NMC Bill, calling it anti-poor, anti-student, and pro-private medical colleges. Around five junior doctors begun an indefinite hunger strike in Gandhi Hospital. More doctors are expected to join the strike. According to sources, over 1,200 doctors under TJUDA will go on strike in Osmania General Hospital alone.

The superintendents of major government hospitals have held a meeting with department heads to discuss how to address the situation. Speaking to Express, Dr Sravan Kumar, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital said: “Assistant professors and senior residents will step in for junior doctors for the next week.”