Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana Junior Doctors Association to boycott emergency services

Doctors across the country are protesting against the NMC Bill, calling it anti-poor, anti-student, and pro-private medical colleges.

Published: 02nd August 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Govt doctors stage protest against NMC bill in Hyderabad (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a drastic turn of events, junior doctors from the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) will boycott all emergency medical services from Friday across all government hospitals in the State in protest against the National Medical Commission Bill of 2019.

This development comes in addition to the boycott of elective services by junior doctors for the past two days. TJUDA said that the step was taken to support the ongoing nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). 

Doctors across the country are protesting against the NMC Bill, calling it anti-poor, anti-student, and pro-private medical colleges. Around five junior doctors begun an indefinite hunger strike in Gandhi Hospital. More doctors are expected to join the strike. According to sources, over 1,200 doctors under TJUDA will go on strike in Osmania General Hospital alone. 

 The superintendents of major government hospitals have held a meeting with department heads to discuss how to address the situation. Speaking to Express, Dr Sravan Kumar, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital said: “Assistant professors and senior residents will step in for junior doctors for the next week.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Junior Doctors Association TJUDA NMC bill IMA
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp