'Trafficked' Hyderabadi woman returns to India, thanks central government for helping

'The Indian Embassy and central government helped me to come back to India, I reached India and I would like to thank them,' said Hyderabadi woman Ghousia Begum. 

Image used for representation of trafficking.

By ANI

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabadi woman, named Ghousia Begum, who was earlier trafficked to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has been rescued. She has thanked the central government for helping her out.

"Earlier my husband fell ill and couldn't work. At that time, I was searching for a job to earn a livelihood.

Meanwhile, an agent named Tabassum had approached me and offered me a job at a cloth centre in Riyadh following which I went there after accepting her offer in the month of March earlier this year," Ghousia Begum said.

"After reaching there, the local agents employed me as a house-maid and they made me work in four residences at a time. They made me work the whole day. If I refused to work, they used to beat me up. Due to heavy work, I suffered chest pain and my health condition was not good.

I informed about the matter to my sister in India. Then my sister had approached the agent who sent me to Riyadh. The agent demanded Rs 3 lakhs for calling me back to India," she added.

She went on to share that her sister later approached a local leader and activist, who helped her to complain about the matter to the Indian Embassy and EAM.

"The Indian Embassy and central government helped me to come back to India, I reached India last week and I would like to thank them," Ghousia Begum added. 

