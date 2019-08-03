20 passengers injured as private bus turns turtle near zoo park in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 20 passengers travelling in a private travel bus sustained injuries after the bus rammed into a divider and turned over near Zoo park in Bahadurpura police limits in Hyderabad on Saturday.

According to police, the bus (AP 02 TA5666) was on its way to the city of Afzal Gunj from Ananthapur in Andhra Pradesh. As the bus reached the zoo park, the driver lost control of the steering wheel and the vehicle rammed into the divider.

Later, the bus overturned. It is suspected that rash driving is the reason behind mishap. Injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.