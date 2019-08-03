Home Cities Hyderabad

Heavy Rains lash Hyderabad, cause huge traffic snarls

Madhapur records highest rainfall of 44.8 mm, Maredpally gets 39 mm, police issue traffic alerts in IT corridor areas

Published: 03rd August 2019 06:33 AM

HYDERABAD ROADS

A large pothole on a Hyderabad road (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad witnessed incessant rains on Friday, exposing yet again the incapability of city’s infrastructure in handling excess rainwater and the poor condition of the storm water drainage network. As rainwater stagnated on the city’s important roads and traffic junctions, traffic moved at a snails pace in most parts of the city, while coming to a standstill at a few places especially in the IT corridor, where it rained the most.

The highest rainfall recorded in the city till Friday night was 44.8 mm in Madhapur. In some areas, GHMC relief teams and personnel of the disaster response force could be seen clearing up the stagnated water from roads by creating temporary channels for access to nearby storm water drains to make way for the traffic. The disaster response cleared more than 40 water stagnation points and also the 12 trees that got uprooted. Many streets in residential areas, especially in low-lying parts of the city got inundated due to incessant rains making it difficult for people to move about.

Monsoon relief teams of GHMC at Tankbund gear up for relief works Shoppers at Charminar protect themselves from continuous rain Heavy rains cause water logging at Ameerpet GHMC workers clear clogged drains Potholes in the middle of a road in Musheerabad
| Vinay Madapu / Senbagapandiyan / Sathya keerthi

The traffic police also had to pay the price of poor urban infrastructure and step in to clear water logging at many places along the roads. For example, at Marredpally where it rained up to 39 mm, the traffic police had to clear water logging themselves and at Malakpet they  even had to fill a pothole on the road to prevent waterlogging. As usual, the roads in IT areas, especially near Mindspace junction witnessed heavy traffic. The Cyberabad traffic police issued traffic alert for people travelling from Mindspace to Banjara Hills, to avoid the route via Inorbit mall.

