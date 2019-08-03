Hyderabad car driver rapes mom-in-law, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old car driver, who allegedly raped his mother-in-law, was arrested by the Chandrayanagutta police on Friday. Even as the incident took place a few days ago, it came to light on Friday, after the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The accused Bhasker works as a cab driver and is married to the daughter of the victim. A few days ago, the victim came to her daughter’s home to have dinner. Later, she asked the accused to drop her to the bus station. However, the accused drove the victim to Balapur in his car, and at an isolated place reportedly raped her.