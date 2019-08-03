Hyderabad inspector transferred for conducting decoy operation in burqa

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police have transferred the inspector of Tappachabutra police station in the old city, days after two policemen conducted decoy operation in sensitive areas wearing burqas.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar issued the order. A total of eight inspectors were transferred in Hyderabad and given various posting.

In Tappachabutra, the inspector Ashok Kumar, conducted decoy operation by making two policemen wearing burqa and move around a sensitive place to nab eve-teasers.

However, the locals noticed the constable in burqa and brought the issue to the local MLA's notice.

Decoy operations took a controversial turn after local MLA raised objections.