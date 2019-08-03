Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad International Airport gets new domestic freighter

The cargo arm of SpiceJet has commenced its services connecting Hyderabad with Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad International Airport has added yet another domestic freighter to its existing range of freighter offerings — the latest entrant being the SpiceJet freighter that landed at the airport late on August 1.

The cargo arm of SpiceJet has commenced its services connecting Hyderabad with Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai. With this, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) now operates six scheduled freighters.

The 737-700F type freighter aircraft used by SpiceJet will operate six days every week, arriving from Chennai at 9.45 pm and departing for Delhi at 10.45 pm. It has the capacity to carry approximately 20 MT of cargo.

The new SpiceJet freighter service will also offer an opportunity to the shippers from the region to access the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) and other markets via Delhi.

SGK Kishore, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), said, “We have been working with our partners, including SpiceJet, to bring in more choices and offer enhanced services in the Hyderabad air cargo market.”

Apart from SpiceJet, the other scheduled freighter services that are operating from RGIA include Lufthansa, Turkish, Qatar, Cathay Pacific and Blue Dart.

