Kidnapper of Hyderabad Pharma student nabbed in Andhra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police have finally nabbed Ravishekar, who had allegedly kidnapped a pharmacy student at Hayathnagar last Tuesday. Though the victim returned safely a few days back, absconding Ravishekar was nabbed in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. After keeping the police on its toes for over a week, Ravishekar was arrested when he was on his way back to Tirupati from Addanki in AP’s Prakasam district.

Inquiries revealed that Ravishekar was not aware of the kidnap case registered against him and while the police teams of both Telugu states were hunting for him, he was moving around unaware with the woman.

Ravishekar is known to have a history of diverting attention and cheating innocents. In this case, he was planning to hire the woman as his assistant. But during the week she was with him, he found that she would be of no use to him, and reportedly decided to send her back to the city.

On Monday, he put her in a bus to Hyderabad and later that night, started back for Tirupati in the stolen car. While he was passing Kavali, the sleuths of Rachakonda police nabbed him. Police are now digging out his criminal past. As there were reports that he was involved in several cases in AP and Karnataka, they are gathering more details from the other cases.

On July 23, Ravishekar approached the victim’s father, posing as a doctor at the Osmania General Hospital. Promising to arrange a job for the victim, a Pharmacy student, Ravishekar took the father-daughter duo for a drive in the city. During the drive, he tricked the father and alighted with the victim. The victim was later found in the wee hours of Tuesday, July 30. She was counselled by the police and later handed over to the family.