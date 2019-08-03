Home Cities Hyderabad

Music meets painting this Saturday evening

Kalakriti Art Gallery (File Photo| EPS)

By Aruna Chandaraju
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Art shows are now a regular affair in the city. However, an art show which combines painting with classical music is indeed an uncommon event. One such event titled Like the Air I Breathe is beginning this weekend at Kalakriti Art Gallery.

This will be an exhibition of paintings and vintage ephemera by Bangalore-based artist Bakula Nayak. She is known for her work which uses vintage paper as a canvas and also for her installations. Bakula is also one of the directors for the well-known annual art event of Hyderabad, the Kallam Anji Reddy Art Festival or KARAF.

The opening event  is on August 3, Saturday evening at 6.30 p.m. The exhibition will remain on view until Sep 2, 2019. The music component for the opening event is  by Ranjani Sivakumar Siddareddy, a Hyderabad-based Carnatic vocal musician, who performs regularly across different sabhas in south India. The art show is a  contemporary take on Mahakavi Kalidasa’s famous Sanskrit epic Ritusamhara. This classic of Kalidasa sets lovers in the six seasons of ancient India. The poem has six cantos for the six seasons. It is considered to be one of his earlier works and also among his most exuberant creations. Nature is the backdrop for the poem and there are elaborate descriptions of the same and romance is the main rasa or mood.

LIKE THE AIR I BREATHE

Venue: Kalakriti Art Gallery
Dates of exhibition: August 4 to September 2
Timings: 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

