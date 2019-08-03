Home Cities Hyderabad

Open spaces identified for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s 47 theme parks: Mayor Rammohan

Rammohan noted that no major parks had been developed after Indira Park, Vengal Rao Park, Krishnakanth Park and Chacha Nehru Park, all of which were built long ago.

HYDERABAD: Apart from ongoing Swachh Hyderabad programme, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to develop as many as 47 urban theme parks, including 12 Swacch theme parks, over the next four months, with a budget outlay of Rs 120 crore, said Mayor Bontu Rammohan on Friday.

Rammohan noted that no major parks had been developed after Indira Park, Vengal Rao Park, Krishnakanth Park and Chacha Nehru Park, all of which were built long ago.“GHMC is identifying open places measuring over an acre for these parks,” he said.

There will be two Swachh theme parks in each of the six zones and will promote Swachh Bharat activities such as separation of dry and wet waste, plant composting, water harvesting pits, maintenance of transfer stations, recycling of plastic, capping of dump yards and activities of “Saaf Hyderabad- Shaandar Hyderabad”. “All of the theme parks will be developed within the next four months,” Rammohan said.

The 47 theme parks include those built around themes of solid waste management, traffic, rainwater harvesting, Telangana culture, science, rain forests and adventure. Children’s parks too will be developed.
“Till now, there has never been a special park for children. Preference will be given to children’s parks.

Also, during the construction of the theme parks, special care will be taken on rainwater harvesting,” said the Mayor. In a meeting convened by GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore, he instructed officials to prepare estimates and submit proposals to the General Body for approvals. He added that GHMC had received requests from IT companies to make theme parks using e-waste.

