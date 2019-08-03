Home Cities Hyderabad

Product delivery delay, Hyderabad consumer gets Rs 1 lakh compensation

He was assured delivery on the same day or the next, but it wasn’t delivered.

Published: 03rd August 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Washing Machines, Picture for representational purpose (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum - II, Hyderabad directed Tirumala Music Centre (P) Ltd to refund an amount of Rs 36,690 with interest of 12 per cent effective from May 16, 2018 along with a compensation of Rs 1,00,000 towards damages, mental agony and trauma caused to the complainant.

C Amba Shankar purchased a Samsung washing machine worth Rs 36,690 on May 16, 2018 from Tirumala Music Centre (P) Ltd, and paid the entire amount on the same day for which he was issued a pre-order receipt.

He was assured delivery on the same day or the next, but it wasn’t delivered. After one and a half month of waiting, Amba Shankar bought another washing machine from Bajaj Electronics obtaining a loan from Bajaj Finance.

He then sent a legal notice to Tirumala Music Centre on September 6, 2018 seeking refund of the amount.
Considering this act as a gross negligent attitude towards the consumer, the consumer forum directed Tirumala Music Centre to pay a compensation of Rs 1,00,000 on July 16, 2019 within 30 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum hyderabad consumer confidence
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp