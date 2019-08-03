Product delivery delay, Hyderabad consumer gets Rs 1 lakh compensation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum - II, Hyderabad directed Tirumala Music Centre (P) Ltd to refund an amount of Rs 36,690 with interest of 12 per cent effective from May 16, 2018 along with a compensation of Rs 1,00,000 towards damages, mental agony and trauma caused to the complainant.

C Amba Shankar purchased a Samsung washing machine worth Rs 36,690 on May 16, 2018 from Tirumala Music Centre (P) Ltd, and paid the entire amount on the same day for which he was issued a pre-order receipt.

He was assured delivery on the same day or the next, but it wasn’t delivered. After one and a half month of waiting, Amba Shankar bought another washing machine from Bajaj Electronics obtaining a loan from Bajaj Finance.

He then sent a legal notice to Tirumala Music Centre on September 6, 2018 seeking refund of the amount.

Considering this act as a gross negligent attitude towards the consumer, the consumer forum directed Tirumala Music Centre to pay a compensation of Rs 1,00,000 on July 16, 2019 within 30 days.