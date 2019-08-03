Home Cities Hyderabad

Six hundred Telangana government schools to get ‘Talking Books’

The Dolphio has to be charged and comes with options of an output speaker and headphone, and is user-friendly.

Published: 03rd August 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

The reading device ‘Dolphio’ reads content using a sensor | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Government schools in the State will now use audiobooks or ‘Talking Books’, moving away from textbooks and notebooks, as learning in general and reading, in particular, is on the way to becoming more innovative and advanced.

Equipped with a reading device called, Dolphio, these books can read words, a sentence or even an entire paragraph with the help of an in-built sensor, and will help students improve reading, pronunciation and vocabulary. The Dolphio has been designed by a Karnataka-based firm and the books have been published by another firm in Delhi. The Dolphio has to be charged and comes with options of an output speaker and headphone and is user-friendly.

The theme-based reading books called the ‘Children for Change’ is a series of 200 storybooks, 100 each in Telugu and English, developed by UNICEF.  They are currently being provided to 600 schools including 428 KGBV, 35 ZP High Schools, 37 tribal welfare schools and 111 ashram schools in the State. Students from grades VI to VIII are being given these audiobooks.   

Speaking to Express, B Sadanand, consultant, UNICEF said the ‘Talking Books’, will make learning interactive. “It will break the monotony of classroom teaching. The theme-based content sourced on real-life rural stories will find connect with the rural students. The stories are on the environment, health, nutrition, sanitation, water conservation, etc,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana government school Dolphio Children for Change UNICEF Talking books
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp