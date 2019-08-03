Six hundred Telangana government schools to get ‘Talking Books’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Government schools in the State will now use audiobooks or ‘Talking Books’, moving away from textbooks and notebooks, as learning in general and reading, in particular, is on the way to becoming more innovative and advanced.

Equipped with a reading device called, Dolphio, these books can read words, a sentence or even an entire paragraph with the help of an in-built sensor, and will help students improve reading, pronunciation and vocabulary. The Dolphio has been designed by a Karnataka-based firm and the books have been published by another firm in Delhi. The Dolphio has to be charged and comes with options of an output speaker and headphone and is user-friendly.

The theme-based reading books called the ‘Children for Change’ is a series of 200 storybooks, 100 each in Telugu and English, developed by UNICEF. They are currently being provided to 600 schools including 428 KGBV, 35 ZP High Schools, 37 tribal welfare schools and 111 ashram schools in the State. Students from grades VI to VIII are being given these audiobooks.

Speaking to Express, B Sadanand, consultant, UNICEF said the ‘Talking Books’, will make learning interactive. “It will break the monotony of classroom teaching. The theme-based content sourced on real-life rural stories will find connect with the rural students. The stories are on the environment, health, nutrition, sanitation, water conservation, etc,” he said.