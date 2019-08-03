Home Cities Hyderabad

Unani protest: Video of verbal duel between Charminar MLA, South Zone DCP war goes viral

In the video, the MLA Mumtaz Khan was seen asking the DCP about the Unani students’ protest and why the police had failed to take adequate measures to prevent such incidents.

Published: 03rd August 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE protest staged by Unani medical students led to heated arguments between the South Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amber Kishore Jha and Charminar MLA Mumtaz Khan after the latter questioned the DCP on why the police had failed to mitigate the student agitation.

A video of their conversation went viral on social media. Earlier, it was reported that senior police officials had received oral complaints from a certain political party against the DCP for his ‘rudeness’ towards public representatives of Old City.

While the DCP began responding, the MLA was seen venting his anger out on the former. Later, the DCP walked out of the conversation and was seen leaving the place.

