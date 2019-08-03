Home Cities Hyderabad

Water thieves’ options to be drained by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board

HMWSSB takes stringent measures to ensure action against customers pumping water from drinking water lines

Automatic Meter Reading machines (AMR) (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will now be taking stringent action against water customers found using motor pumps to draw water from drinking water pipelines. Those caught in the first offence will be slapped with a `5,000 penalty. If caught for the second time, the fine will be `10,000 and for the third offence, the water board will permanently disconnect the tap connection apart from lodging criminal cases against all those involved. This was revealed here on Friday by HMWSSB Managing Director, M Dana Kishore.

New meters for commercial customers

In a bid to increase its revenues from customers in the commercial category, HMWS&SB will now install Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) on nearly 40,000 commercial customers. The water board has also decided to initiate stringent action against customers using motor pumps to draw water from distribution lines. It would utilise the services of police personnel since the act is illegal. The teams would carry out house-to-house checking and penalise all those found guilty.

In a meeting convened by MD Dana Kishore with the officials of the water board on Friday, it was decided to fix AMR meters for customers of the commercial category as it was found that most of these customers were using mechanical meters and paying meagre amounts when compared to domestic consumers. This was leading to severe revenue losses for the Board. Apart from this, mechanical meters are fast getting defunct while giving faulty meter readings. A few months ago, the HMWS&SB had installed 4,000 AMR meters on a pilot-basis in certain localities. After the test run resulted in a substantial increase in the water board’s revenue billing, it has decided to expand the scheme.

To identify unauthorised tap connections and pump motors in the city, four teams of Task Force sleuths will be appointed who will be assisted by 50 police personnel. The role of the task force would be to identify illegal tap connections and those with domestic connections using the water for commercial purposes.

Electric charging stns to tackle pollution

Keeping the Swachh Telangana vision in mind, the GHMC has decided to install as many as 50 Electric Charging Stations in various parts of the city, in order to improve the liveability of citizens in the city by providing a pollution-free environment. In this regard, the GHMC has signed an agreement with the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) on Friday at the GHMC head office. GHMC mayor Bonthu Rammohan, commissioner M Dana Kishore and EESL Managing Director Saurat Kumar were also present at the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said that the proposed electric charging stations would help reduce the air pollution emitted by motorised vehicles. The mayor also requested to replace existing swachh auto tippers with electric vehicles

