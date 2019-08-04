Home Cities Hyderabad

45-year-old patient turned away due to doctor crunch in Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital

While the attending doctors sympathise with patients like him, they too cannot do much to help.

Published: 04th August 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Patients suffer as doctors strike against NMC Bill at Osmania General Hospital on Friday (Photo| EPS,S Senbagapandiyan)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Patients are the worst affected followed by overworked senior doctors and nursing staff, as all medical services, including emergency and casualty treatment, came to an abrupt halt after junior doctors across government hospitals called for an indefinite strike against the NMC Bill. Patients are being turned away, commotion is breaking out in casualty and out-patient wards, and senior doctors are working overtime to cater to patients in hospitals that were already understaffed before the strike.

In Gandhi Hospital, a hapless 45-year-old B Das, sits in a wheelchair with a family member by his side, clueless about who to turn to with his queries. The native of Rangareddy district, Das came to the emergency ward on Friday after a vehicle ran over his right foot. The doctors attended to him and plastered his foot through which blood was now seeping out. “We stayed back at the hospital hoping for a more intensive treatment. However, I was told to come back on Sunday as there aren’t enough doctors. I cannot travel in this situation, so I plan to spend the night here again.”

While the attending doctors sympathise with patients like him, they too cannot do much to help. A senior nurse in Gandhi Hospital said, “There are supposed to be at least five junior doctors and one CMO, along with the nursing staff. Currently, we have just the CMO and nursing staff.” She added, “We have been working nonstop for the past two days and have ater to more than 100 casualties in 24 hours. Only half the day has gone by, and we have already registered 30 medico-legal cases.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NMC bill Hyderabad doctors protest Osmania General Hospital Gandhi hospital Rangareddy district
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp