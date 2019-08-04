Home Cities Hyderabad

Fake-faculty scam returns to haunt JNTU-H after 4 yrs

Reddy also alleged that in the absence of action against these lectures, they are now working in other colleges.

Published: 04th August 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fake faculty fiasco unearthed in the 2016-17 academic year — in which 903 faculty from JNTU Hyderabad-affiliated engineering colleges were blacklisted after it was found that they submitted fake educational and experience certificates, and some were on the rolls of multiple colleges — has come back to haunt JNTU-H again.

A case was to be registered against 388 of the blacklisted faculty for engaging in “serious irregularities”. While the JNTU-H administration claims it sent a complaint to the Kukatpally police, the Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has alleged that this was not the case.

Despite saying criminal proceedings would be initiated against the erring teachers, four years later, it has been found that not even a complaint was lodged. “The dozen RTIs we filed revealed that while the university kept saying an enquiry was on, in reality, there was no case or probe because no complaint was given,” said M Padmanabha Reddy, secretary FGG. He added that the university is trying to protect certain people.

Reddy also alleged that in the absence of action against these lectures, they are now working in other colleges. “We have brought the issue to the notice of the vice-chancellor, and will then take it up with the governor, who is the chancellor of the university,” said Reddy.

Univ refutes charges

JNTU-H said the charges placed in a case depend entirely on the police. “Since the blacklisted faculty are registered with us through their PAN cards, they can’t be hired by anyone else,” said Prof N Yadaiah

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fake faculty fiasco JNTU Hyderabad-affiliated engineering college Kukatpally police jntu
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp