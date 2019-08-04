Fake-faculty scam returns to haunt JNTU-H after 4 yrs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fake faculty fiasco unearthed in the 2016-17 academic year — in which 903 faculty from JNTU Hyderabad-affiliated engineering colleges were blacklisted after it was found that they submitted fake educational and experience certificates, and some were on the rolls of multiple colleges — has come back to haunt JNTU-H again.

A case was to be registered against 388 of the blacklisted faculty for engaging in “serious irregularities”. While the JNTU-H administration claims it sent a complaint to the Kukatpally police, the Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has alleged that this was not the case.

Despite saying criminal proceedings would be initiated against the erring teachers, four years later, it has been found that not even a complaint was lodged. “The dozen RTIs we filed revealed that while the university kept saying an enquiry was on, in reality, there was no case or probe because no complaint was given,” said M Padmanabha Reddy, secretary FGG. He added that the university is trying to protect certain people.

Reddy also alleged that in the absence of action against these lectures, they are now working in other colleges. “We have brought the issue to the notice of the vice-chancellor, and will then take it up with the governor, who is the chancellor of the university,” said Reddy.

Univ refutes charges

JNTU-H said the charges placed in a case depend entirely on the police. “Since the blacklisted faculty are registered with us through their PAN cards, they can’t be hired by anyone else,” said Prof N Yadaiah