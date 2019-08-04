Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Journalists’ Co-operative Housing Society Limited gets open space back from encroachers

The High Court recently ordered cancellation of the sale deeds of the fraudulently registered property.

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a long legal battle, the Journalists’ Co-operative Housing Society Limited (JCHSL) has succeeded in getting back their open space measuring 3,007 sq yard which was encroached by eight individuals.

The value of the land parcel runs into Rs 35 to Rs 40 crore. In 2008, eight plot owners of A- Colony, Jubilee Hills had encroached upon the open space belonging to the society. They also registered the lands on their names.

After learning what had happened, the society office bearers raised a complaint with the GHMC, Hyderabad Collector, and other authorities.They stated that D Prabhakar Reddy had encroached 205 sq yard, N Vasavi 475 sq yard, G Sreerama Murthy 377 sq yard, M Madana Mohan Reddy 371 sq yard, G Bhageeradha 237 sq yard, Vinay Kumar 370, D Nageswara Reddy 521 sq yard, and D Dwarkanath Reddy 351 sq yard.

They had requested the authorities not to regularise the encroachments but in vain. The society then approached the High Court in 2018. The Court’s verdict came in favour of the society. Following the judgment, the principal secretary of the revenue department issued orders to cancel the eight sale deeds.

