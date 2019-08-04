Hyderabad teen ends her life over failure in Inter exam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over failing in the Intermediate first-year examinations, a teenager, Mohd Ayesha, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at Dundigal on Friday. She studied at Adarsh Junior College, Kukatpally.

Her father, Qayuum said she was upset since the exam results were declared. She had been unable to clear the supplementary exams conducted in June also, he informed. When he returned home in the evening, he found the door of their home open. He found the bathroom locked from inside and after waiting for some time, got suspicious and broke open the door. He found her hanging from an iron rod with her chunni.