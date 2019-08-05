Home Cities Hyderabad

7,500 Kalyana Lakshmi applications pending in Hyderabad due to lack of funds

The urban folks are finding it difficult to check with the officials on the status of their applications.

Published: 05th August 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

cash_money_business_economy_EPS

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lack of funds and negligence of revenue officials is causing a major problem for applicants of the State government’s welfare schemes­ — Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubharak — as there are 7,896 applications pending with the Hyderabad district authorities at various levels till the end of July.

The urban folks are finding it difficult to check with the officials on the status of their applications. The ePASS website only says that application is pending. As many as 5,476 applications of SC, ST, BC, EBC and other minorities are pending with the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) offices at Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Many of them are waiting for two to three months to go to the next level. Around 1,490 applications are pending with the concerned MLAs in the district.

Only 288 applications were forwarded to the treasury department for the release of funds. G Naresh, a resident of Secunderabad who applied for Kalyana Lakshmi scheme for his sister, said that he has been waiting for nearly three months to receive the benefits. 

He said, “We had borrowed money at high-interest rates thinking that the benefits from the government will come soon. Now, we have to pay interest every month.” He alleged that the officials intentionally are delaying the process by not releasing adequate funds for the scheme.

On being contacted for the reasons behind the pending applications, a senior official of revenue department on condition of  anonymity said, “The applications could be pending as field-level staff are taking time to verify into the claims, and also as there are no funds to disburse the amounts.” 

The Hyderabad district officials estimate the required money to be Rs 73.53 crore. The State government had implemented the scheme to financially help marginalised sections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalyana Lakshmi Shaadi Mubharak Hyderabad welfare scheme funds
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp