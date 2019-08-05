Home Cities Hyderabad

Delay in land acquisition holds up projects in Greater Hyderabad

The legal wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation fails to get cases vacated in a time-bound manner.

Published: 05th August 2019 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo |EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several crucial under progress projects in Greater Hyderabad limits such as the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), Road over Bridges (RoB), Road under Bridges (RuB), Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP), nala and general road widening are held up due to an inordinate delay in acquisition of land. This is the failure of the legal wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to vacate the cases in a time-bound manner.

In LB Nagar and Hayathnagar, SRDP works onflyovers, grade separators, underpasses and junction improvements at Bairamalguda junction at Chintalkunta check post, Owaisi Hospital junction, and other stretches are affected due to a delay in acquiring properties. Of the 270 properties, award has been passed to only 52 properties.

For the under construction flyover from Balanagar to Narsapur X Road, where 367 properties have been identified, award has to be passed for 171 properties. Negotiations are on with land owners for as many as 120 properties, of which 76 are government properties. In Serilingampally circle, SRDP work at Biodiversity  junction is moving at a snails pace. Of the 47 properties, eight have  been notified, for the 16 awards have been passed, and remaining, 23 land acquisition has not yet been done. 

Similarly, in Old City, where widening of the road is proposed  from Chandrayangutta flyover to Owaisi Hospital junction, 45 properties have been identified for land acquisition, draft award for 30 properties is approved and cheques are under preparation. Same is the fate of RoBs and RuBs in the city. Work on six RoBs and RuBs is stuck. 

Under CPP project, 201 properties have to be acquired for road widening for which notification has been issued for 28. For nala widening, 197 properties have been identified for which notification has been issued for 69 properties by the GHMC. Under general road widening in the city limits, 270 properties have been identified for land acquisition, award has been passed for one, 51 have been notified.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Strategic Road Development Programme Hyderabad Road over Bridges Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Charminar Pedestrianisation Project Hyderabad land acquisition
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp