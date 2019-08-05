Delay in land acquisition holds up projects in Greater Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several crucial under progress projects in Greater Hyderabad limits such as the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), Road over Bridges (RoB), Road under Bridges (RuB), Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP), nala and general road widening are held up due to an inordinate delay in acquisition of land. This is the failure of the legal wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to vacate the cases in a time-bound manner.

In LB Nagar and Hayathnagar, SRDP works onflyovers, grade separators, underpasses and junction improvements at Bairamalguda junction at Chintalkunta check post, Owaisi Hospital junction, and other stretches are affected due to a delay in acquiring properties. Of the 270 properties, award has been passed to only 52 properties.

For the under construction flyover from Balanagar to Narsapur X Road, where 367 properties have been identified, award has to be passed for 171 properties. Negotiations are on with land owners for as many as 120 properties, of which 76 are government properties. In Serilingampally circle, SRDP work at Biodiversity junction is moving at a snails pace. Of the 47 properties, eight have been notified, for the 16 awards have been passed, and remaining, 23 land acquisition has not yet been done.

Similarly, in Old City, where widening of the road is proposed from Chandrayangutta flyover to Owaisi Hospital junction, 45 properties have been identified for land acquisition, draft award for 30 properties is approved and cheques are under preparation. Same is the fate of RoBs and RuBs in the city. Work on six RoBs and RuBs is stuck.

Under CPP project, 201 properties have to be acquired for road widening for which notification has been issued for 28. For nala widening, 197 properties have been identified for which notification has been issued for 69 properties by the GHMC. Under general road widening in the city limits, 270 properties have been identified for land acquisition, award has been passed for one, 51 have been notified.