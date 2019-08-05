Hyderabad Police to keep strict vigil on licensed weapon holders

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the festival season commencing in a few days, the city police are keeping a strict vigil by verifying the details of licensed weapon holders.

Keeping in view misuse of licensed weapons in contravention of rules framed by the police officials under the Arms Act, the Hyderabad police have taken a decision to examine the applicants thoroughly before issuing licences.

A number of people from different professions have applied to the police department seeking permission for weapon licences. The officials, however, denied permission based on the criminal past of applicants and dubious details furnished in their applications.

The police have sought details of applicants seeking weapons under three different categories, such as whether the applicant is convicted in any offence, has any criminal past, or is prohibited under Arms Act. An applicants are also asked to furnish his Income Tax (IT) returns while applying for the license.

“There will be no guarantee in granting permission. We will only grant it, if he has threat to life. We may reject applications if the applicant has a criminal past,” a senior police officer said. More than 100 applications have been rejected on grounds of criminal history and insufficient details.