Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabadis neglect oral health?

90 per cent patients screened in a study conducted by the department of periodontics at Government Dental College and Hospital were found to be suffering from chronic periodontitis.

Published: 05th August 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Teeth image used for representation

Teeth image used for representation

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: How long has it been since you visited a dentist for a professional cleaning? Oral health seems to be grossly neglected in Hyderabad. A 10-year retrospective study conducted by the department of periodontics at Government Dental College and Hospital in the city, reports that 90 per cent patients screened in the study period were found to be suffering from chronic periodontitis, and the rest had aggressive periodontitis. 

In the study period, 74,414 patients were screened, of which 67,236 were diagnosed with chronic periodontitis and the remaining 7,178 patients were diagnosed with aggressive periodontitis. Principal of Government Dental College and Hospital and one of the authors of the study, Dr Santha Kumari Prathypaty, told Express, “Periodontitis is a multi-factorial disease. While a large number of cases are due to bacterial infection, some are also genetic or as an effect of health problems, like diabetes.” 

She added, “The main cause of such wide prevalence is poor oral hygiene. If the disease is detected early, it can be completely eradicated but not, if it is detected in the advanced stages.” How to know if you are suffering from periodontitis? Dr Prathypaty says the symptoms of periodontitis include bleeding of gums while brushing, slow widening/swelling of gums around the teeth and increased sensitivity of the teeth. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Government Dental College Periodontitis Hyderabad oral health
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp