Home Cities Hyderabad

Junior doctors in Hyderabad burn effigy of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

They said the agitation will continue till some sections in the Bill are amended.

Published: 05th August 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Junior doctors burn an effigy of Union Minister for Health Dr Harsh Vardhan while protesting against the NMC Bill in Hyderabad on Sunday

Junior doctors burn an effigy of Union Minister for Health Dr Harsh Vardhan while protesting against the NMC Bill in Hyderabad on Sunday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The members of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) burnt the effigy of Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health, and continued boycott of elective duties and emergency services in the State on Sunday to protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.

They said the agitation will continue till some sections in the Bill are amended. Three undergraduate students, on indefinite hunger strike at Osmania Medical College from August 1, also continued their fast. The doctors have been keeping off emergency services since Thursday and elective duties from Wednesday. The Bill, after its passage in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, has triggered countrywide agitation. 

It plans to wind up the Medical Council of India and have in its place a National Medical Commission, a central authority responsible for regulating medical education in the country. Besides, the Bill proposes a common final-year MBBS examination, to be known as the National Exit Test (NEXT), for admission to post-graduate medical courses, and for obtaining a licence to practise medicine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Junior Doctors Association National Exit Test National Medical Commission 2019 NMC Bill Harsh Vardhan
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp