Youth demand police action against QNET

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after Adapa Aravind allegedly committed suicide, over losses from investing in MLM firm QNET, scores of youngsters claiming to be associated with the company, staged a protest at Madhapur police station. Around 50 youth submitted a representation to the police, seeking to expedite the investigation into his suicide. They demanded strict action against the firm, and the people associated with it.

The youngsters stated that under the pretext of providing high returns in return of investments, the firm has cheated lakhs of people and siphoned public money running into thousands of crores. They claimed that taken away by the false promises made by the firm, many unemployed persons borrowed huge money and invested.