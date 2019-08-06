Hyderabad man held for killing wife, 2 kids

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 36-year-old man allegedly hit his wife and two children on their heads with an iron rod, killing them on the spot, in Vikarabad on Monday. Praveen Kumar reportedly committed the brutal crime over suspicions that his wife had affairs outside of marriage.

The deceased have been identified as Chandini, 30, her children Ayan, 10, and Angel, 5. According to police, the accused often had arguments with his wife over her ‘character’. The couple got into an argument on Sunday night as well. According to police, when the victims were asleep, the accused hit them on their heads with an iron rod on Monday. He then surrendered before the Vikarabad police.